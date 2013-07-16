UPDATE 1-Aluminium producers seek 42 pct hike in Q2 premium from Japan buyers-sources
* Japanese buyers aim at around $120-125/T (Adds details and quotes)
RIO DE JANEIRO, July 16 Brazil's currency weakened 1 percent on Tuesday after enjoying in the previous session its biggest one-day gain in over a year, a rally that traders later considered exaggerated.
The real last traded at 2.2469 per dollar, or down 1.03 percent, after closing nearly 2 percent stronger on Monday.
* Japanese buyers aim at around $120-125/T (Adds details and quotes)
MANILA, March 8 The Philippines embassy in Washington has chided broadcaster CBS Corp and demanded "corrective actions" against what it said was a trailer of drama "Madam Secretary" that featured a Philippine president making inappropriate advances on a minister.
* Yintech reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 unaudited financial results