BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
RIO DE JANEIRO May 22 The Brazilian real on Wednesday weakened past the level of 2.05 per dollar for the first time in four months, as fears of tapering U.S. stimulus measures continued to scare investors off high-yielding emerging market assets.
The real last traded at 2.0495 per dollar, 0.7 percent weaker on the day, shortly after topping the mark of 2.05 per greenback.
Analysts warned that the central bank, worried that a weaker currency could add to inflationary pressures, may soon intervene in the foreign exchange market to prevent further depreciation.
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.
* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates