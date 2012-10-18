* CPFL, Equatorial are also potential buyers of Rede Energia
* Energisa, Copel plan alternative proposal -executive
By Anna Flavia Rochas
SAO PAULO, Oct 17 Energy companies Energisa SA
and Copel are interested in buying
Brazil's Grupo Rede Energia SA, an Energisa executive
told Reuters on Wednesday, joining the list of potential buyers
of the cash-strapped power company.
Rede Energia last week signed a letter of understanding for
a possible purchase of the company by Brazilian utilities CPFL
Energia and Equatorial Energia. Those two
companies have said that together they have exclusive
negotiating rights for the purchase until the end of the year.
"It is in our interest to deliver an alternative proposal
and I believe it is also in the interest of the concessionaires
to analyze which is the best proposal," Energisa's head of
investment relations, Mauricio Botelho, told Reuters.
He added that Energisa and Copel had informed both the
controlling shareholder of Rede Energia and energy regulator
Aneel about their interest in the company.
In late August, Aneel seized eight units of Rede Energia in
an effort to prevent a halt in electricity service in six
states.
The seized units - power distributors located in various
regions across the country - are all experiencing serious
financial and operational problems.
Equatorial Energia in September agreed to acquire Celpa, the
only Rede Energia unit the regulator had not seized, for the
token sum of 1 real. Celpa, a power distributor in the
northeastern state of Para, was already under bankruptcy
restructuring when the regulator seized the other units.
(Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Carol Bishopric and Edmund
Klamann)