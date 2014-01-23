(Repeats to additional subscribers without any changes to text
By Jeb Blount
RIO DE JANEIRO Jan 23 In October 2007,
Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff, then chairwoman of state-run
petroleum company Petrobras, proudly predicted that giant new
offshore oil fields would usher in an age of Brazilian energy
independence.
Six years on, the opposite has occurred. Rousseff's push to
develop offshore crude, her fuel-price controls and other energy
policies have hobbled the country's refining sector, robbing it
of funds for expansion. As a result, Petroleo Brasileiro SA
, as Petrobras is formally known, has been forced to
look abroad for fuel.
With a dozen decades-old domestic refineries running at what
experts say are dangerously high rates to keep pace with
expanding demand, Brazil's cars and trucks are increasingly
powered by gasoline and diesel refined in the United States or
India. Imports likely reached a record last year, meeting about
a fifth of local needs.
And the situation is likely to worsen before it gets better.
New refineries will only begin narrowing the import gap in 2015
and Rousseff's pricing policies and tougher maintenance rules
mean significant new Brazilian refining capacity is at least
three years away, probably more. All four refineries planned by
Petrobras are years behind schedule or on hold.
"Brazil has put an excessive focus on finding crude oil
offshore and neglected refining," said João Castro Neves, Latin
America analyst at the Eurasia Group in Washington. "Brazil is
now dependent on imports in a way it hasn't been for years."
Brazil does not lack for oil. Petrobras has found giant
offshore reserves south of Rio de Janeiro and after two years of
stagnation, its crude oil output is set to rise in 2014.
Despite this, a rising share of the nation's gasoline and
diesel comes from shale oil in Texas, Oklahoma and the Dakotas
that is refined on the U.S. Gulf Coast. A rising portion also
comes from India.
Instead of boosting Brazil's international power and
influence by selling excess oil and fuel to what was a needy
United States, Rousseff has promoted policies that have, so far,
raised Brazil's dependence on U.S. supplies.
"The U.S. Gulf Coast refiners have been one of the biggest
beneficiaries of Brazil's shortfall," said Mark Routt, senior
energy consultant at KBC, an energy research and consulting
group in Houston.
Brazil imported some 530,000 barrels per day (bpd) of
refined fuels through Nov. 30, nearly double the levels of
2007, the year Rousseff outlined her vision, according to
Brazil's petroleum regulator, ANP. A third of imports were
diesel, used to fuel the vast fleet of trucks that moves the
bulk of goods in Brazil, a nation of 200 million and the world's
seventh-largest economy.
Excluding exports of lower-value output such as asphalt and
coke, net imports, or imports minus exports, last year likely
surpassed those of 2011, the record year for net imports. Final
2013 totals are likely to get a boost from a refinery breakdown
that forced large December purchases. Emergency breakdowns, or
the maintenance to prevent them, will help keep imports strong.
MOUNTING LOSSES
The root of Brazil's problem is the government's refusal to
let Petrobras raise domestic fuel prices in line with world
prices. While the policy helps keep inflation in check, it also
means gasoline and diesel sell in Brazil at 20 percent to 25
percent below the cost of importing it, helping boost demand at
the pump as well as Petrobras losses.
Petrobras' downstream "supply division," which runs the
company's refineries, tankers and distribution centers, has lost
more than $12 billion in the last two years. Since Petrobras
gets nearly three-quarters of its revenue from its supply unit,
those losses threaten to cripple what is already one of the
world's worst-performing oil companies.
That has led to rising debt. At 73 percent of equity, double
the industry average, Petrobras' indebtedness is the highest
among the world's major oil companies, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
Chief Executive Maria das Graças Foster has said paying for
the company's $237 billion, five-year expansion plan is
impossible without higher fuel prices, but she has been unable
to persuade the government to allow substantial increases.
As a result, she has postponed refineries that were supposed
to make Petrobras one of the world's three biggest refiners and
a major fuels exporter by 2020.
Brazil isn't the only major oil producer with a refining
problem. Nigeria and Mexico suffer large fuel-import deficits,
but they pay for imports with large exports of crude oil. Brazil
through November 2013 was a net importer of oil.
ACCIDENTS HAPPEN, CHANGE DOESN'T
The pressure is showing on Petrobras' refineries, now
running at more than 97 percent of capacity, according to
Brazil's energy ministry. These levels, considered dangerously
high, are aimed at limiting imports.
"Running at that level for very long means forgoing
maintenance and that's not safe," a person with two decades of
experience running Petrobras refineries said. Citing a
confidentiality accord, the person asked not to be named.
Petrobras has had four serious accidents at its refineries
since November. A fire at its REPAR Refinery near Curitiba put
the 200,000-barrel-a-day plant, responsible for nearly 10
percent of Brazil's supply, off line for almost a month.
After the latest accident, Petrobras said it "rigorously
follows the schedule and all rules for maintenance of its
refining installations" and that its "units all have valid
inspection certificates" from its internal auditors and Brazil's
Petroleum Industry Association, the IBP.
The accidents forced Petrobras to marshal an armada of
tankers to cover lost output. Even if accidents stop, the
government has promised to enforce more rigorous maintenance,
which will require refinery shutdowns and more imports.
Meanwhile, the two things that could cut Brazilian demand
for imported gasoline and diesel - higher domestic fuel prices
and new refineries - won't happen any time soon.
Brazil's first new refinery since 1980, the $20 billion
RNEST near Recife, is due to be completed by year-end and reach
full output of 230,000 bpd in mid-2015, five years behind
schedule. With the need for maintenance at older plants, RNEST
will narrow the import gap but fail to close it.
Comperj, a second refinery, near Rio, will see its first
150,000-bpd unit come on line in 2016, four years late, but will
mostly make petrochemicals, not vehicle fuels.
The gap may only begin to narrow meaningfully after 2017,
when the first of two, $20 billion, 300,000-bpd diesel
refineries is scheduled to start operations.
With Brazil facing elections in October, change in fuel
pricing is unlikely. This is especially true with inflation at
around 6 percent, near the top of the government's target of 4.5
percent plus or minus two percentage points.
Higher inflation would likely force Brazil's central bank to
raise its benchmark interest rate, at 10.5 percent already one
of the world's highest. That would crimp economic growth,
expected to be a sluggish 2 percent in 2014.
Higher prices could shrink demand for fuel, which has grown
faster than the economy as a whole for four years, thanks also
in part to Rousseff tax breaks on new-car purchases and
increasingly snarled urban traffic. In much of the developed
world, demand for oil and fuel is falling.
"With the election, any increase in fuel prices is unlikely
until the end of the year, and even then, they won't close the
gap," said Mauricio Canedo, head of the Center for Petroleum
Economics at Rio de Janeiro's Getulio Vargas Foundation.
The government and Petrobras say they are committed to the
"convergence" of domestic and foreign fuel prices over 24
months, though they have not said how they plan to get there.
(Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)