BRASILIA Aug 24 Brazil's government will reduce the number of ministries and further cut its operating expenditures as part of President Dilma Rousseff's fiscal austerity drive.

Planning Minister Nelson Barbosa announced the plan at a Monday press conference in Brasilia, adding that the government is considering selling off some property holdings. Barbosa did not specify how many of the 39 ministries will be cut in the reform. (Reporting by Brazil newsroom)