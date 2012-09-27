* Move aims to curb a surge in service problems
* Government using regulation to boost investment
* Adds to uncertainties about industry oversight
By Leonardo Goy and Guillermo Parra-Bernal
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, Sept 27 Brazilian pay-TV
companies will have to present an investment plan within the
next 30 days showing how they plan to stem a surge in service
problems, in the latest show of growing state intervention in
Latin America's largest economy.
Telecommunications watchdog Anatel and representatives from
pay-TV companies met on Thursday in Brasilia to discuss how to
reduce subscriber complaints, which have doubled over the past
12 months. Officials from Vivendi SA's GVT, America
Movil's Claro TV and Net, Sky and Grupo Oi
were at the meeting, Anatel said in a statement.
According to Marconi Maya, who oversees Anatel's mass
communications division, "the sharp increase in complaints" was
behind the decision. Complaints rose three times as fast as the
growth in the industry's subscriber base in the period, he
added.
Investors say they are being left with the impression that
President Dilma Rousseff's administration is using regulation to
revive investment in the country. Capital spending as a
percentage of gross domestic product fell this year to the
lowest level in almost two years.
Recently, Anatel imposed sales bans and other measures on
wireless carriers, citing years of subpar service and the
companies' poor response in fixing the situation. The bans were
lifted after the carriers pledged to invest a total of more than
10 billion reais ($4.9 billion) to improve service.
Analysts do not expect Anatel to implement drastic measures
on the pay-TV operators, but concern is growing about the
agency's focus on capital spending as a way to encourage
investment.
As a result, investors have become more cautious about
sectors ranging from healthcare and electricity, to retail and
even the country's banks. The financial industry has been
Brazil's most profitable for years.
According to data by Anatel, the number of pay-TV
subscribers in Brazil reached 15.1 million in August 2012, up 30
percent from the same month a year earlier. An index measuring
penetration per household rose to 25.5 percent in August, up
from 19.4 percent a year ago.
America Movil has a market share of 37.2 percent, followed
closely by DirecTV, through its Sky Brasil brand, with a 31.2
percent.