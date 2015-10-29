BRASILIA Oct 29 Brazil's central bank chief
Alexandre Tombini told lawmakers on Thursday he opposes using
the country's $370 billion foreign reserves at this moment as
they serve as an insurance policy for Latin America's largest
economy.
"I would not touch the foreign reserves in this context,"
Tombini said, according to a recording of the meeting obtained
by Reuters. He argued that Brazilian companies have not had any
difficulty finding external financing "despite the international
turbulence and all the uncertainty regarding Brazil's economy."
(Reporting by Marcela Ayres, writing by Walter Brandimarte;
Editing by Dan Grebler)