BRASILIA Oct 29 Brazil's central bank chief Alexandre Tombini told lawmakers on Thursday he opposes using the country's $370 billion foreign reserves at this moment as they serve as an insurance policy for Latin America's largest economy.

"I would not touch the foreign reserves in this context," Tombini said, according to a recording of the meeting obtained by Reuters. He argued that Brazilian companies have not had any difficulty finding external financing "despite the international turbulence and all the uncertainty regarding Brazil's economy." (Reporting by Marcela Ayres, writing by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Dan Grebler)