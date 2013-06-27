* Fiscal focus wins out over renewed stimulus measures

* Sales down 15 pct as recent protests close stores

BRASILIA, June 27 Brazil is unlikely to extend its tax breaks on home appliances past June, retail association IDV said on Thursday after meeting with senior government officials, as a redoubled commitment to fiscal discipline bites into recent stimulus.

"There probably won't be an extension of the (lower tax rate), from what I sensed," said IDV Vice President Luiza Trajano, after meeting with Finance Minister Guido Mantega.

President Dilma Rousseff first offered the tax relief on refrigerators and washing machines in December 2011 to jumpstart consumption in the face of an economic slowdown. Late last year, the government said the so-called IPI tax on white goods would slowly return to its original level by the end of June.

Economists have questioned the effectiveness of the tax breaks - one of dozens of such targeted stimulus measures that have not yielded the rebound officials promised. Criticism has only increased as concerns rise about Brazil's public accounts.

Standard & Poor's revised its outlook on long-term ratings for Brazil's sovereign debt this month to negative from stable, citing a deteriorating fiscal outlook and slow economic growth.

"The government is very committed to making fiscal adjustments," said Trajano, who is also chief executive of retail chain Magazine Luiza SA.

IDV president Flavio Rocha, the head of investor relations for retailer Guararapes, said there may be an "intermediate solution" to the expiring tax breaks, without giving details.

Retail sales have suffered in recent weeks due to the public demonstrations sweeping the country, forcing stores to close for fear of isolated vandalism and looting. Rocha estimated that sales have fallen about 15 percent in the period. (Reporting by Nestor Rabello; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)