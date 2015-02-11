RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 11 Retail sales in Brazil plunged 2.6 percent in December from November, capping their weakest year since 2003, government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday.

December sales volumes rose just 0.3 percent from a year earlier, the IBGE added, undershooting all 24 forecasts in a Reuters poll.

In the full year of 2014, retail sales grew 2.2 percent over the previous year, the slowest rate in 11 years. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)