UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 13 Retail sales in Brazil rose 0.8 percent in January from December, beating expectations for a decline of 0.5 percent, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday.
January sales volumes rose 0.6 percent from a year earlier , the IBGE added. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier and Pedro Fonseca; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.