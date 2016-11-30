SAO PAULO Nov 30 Brazilian supermarket sales rose 1.16 percent in October from a year before, signalling consumers are spending more on food, according to a statement from industry group Abras on Wednesday.

The Abras national sales index compiles data from 2,800 outlets representing about 130 companies that account for 60 percent of supermarket sales in Brazil.

(Reporting by Gabriela Mello; Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)