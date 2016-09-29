SAO PAULO, Sept 29 Brazilian supermarket sales
rose 1.7 percent in August from the same month a year ago, with
signs consumers are spending more on food, according to a
statement from industry group Abras on Thursday.
Sales fell 2.65 percent in August from July. From January
through August, the rise was 0.8 percent, better than previously
expected by the industry.
"The sales index shows the economy is improving," said
Marcio Milan, executive at the industry group Abras. Earlier
this year, Abras had said it expected supermarket sales to drop
1.8 percent in 2016, marking the second consecutive annual
contraction since at least 2001.
The Abras national sales index compiles data from 2,800
outlets representing about 130 companies that account for 60
percent of supermarket sales in Brazil.
Brazil's food retailing and convenience store industry had
sales of 316 billion reais ($97.50 billion) in 2015, according
to Abras.
($1 = 3.2410 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Marguerita Choy)