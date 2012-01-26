* Three buildings collapse in downtown Rio
* Mayor says cause could have been structural failure
* Rio to host 2014 soccer World Cup and 2016 Olympics
By Pedro Fonseca
RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 26 Rescuers on
Thursday recovered three bodies from the rubble of three
buildings that collapsed in downtown Rio, highlighting the
creaky infrastructure of the city that will host the 2014 soccer
World Cup and the 2016 Olympics.
The buildings, one 20 floors high, collapsed on Wednesday
night in a cloud of dust and smoke just one block away from the
city's historic Municipal Theater.
Rescue teams pulled six people alive from the rubble, but at
least 16 people were still missing, authorities said. The
buildings were mostly used for office space during the day and
were almost empty at the time of the disaster.
Rio de Janeiro Mayor Eduardo Paes said the cause of the
collapse could have been a structural failure caused by work
being done on one of the buildings. He said there was no gas
leak that could have caused an explosion.
"The work on one of the buildings could have been the
cause. They could have bungled it. That's one hypothesis but it
is speculation," Paes told CBN radio broadcaster. "We will
investigate this fully, because it is not normal for a building
to collapse," he said.
Rio is struggling to address concerns about its decrepit
infrastructure, unreliable power supplies and deficient public
transportation as it prepares to host global sporting events.
Construction and renovation of 12 stadiums for the soccer
World Cup in 2014 is behind schedule and there is concern that
Brazil's overcrowded and inefficient airports will be not able
to handle masses of sports fans expected to attend the events.
The building collapses come months after an explosion
apparently caused by a gas leak ripped through a restaurant in
downtown Rio, killing three people and igniting more concern
about the state of the city's infrastructure.
In recent months, Rio's inhabitants have had to deal with
exploding sewer lines and landslides in the city's slums caused
by heavy rain and deforestation.
The collapsed buildings had a bakery and an Itau Unibanco
Holding bank branch on the ground floor and were near
the headquarters of state-run companies such as oil giant
Petrobras and development bank BNDES.
Witnesses said they heard the structures cracking and saw
plaster falling before the buildings collapsed, causing panic in
the streets and covering parked cars with dust and debris.
"It was like an earthquake. First some pieces of the
buildings started to fall down. People started to run. And then
it all fell down at once," a witness who identified himself as
Gilbert told Reuters.
One man said he was on the 10th floor and ran down the
stairs just in time to escape the collapse.
"My wife was inside. I spoke with her just before the
collapse," another man in tears said on television.
(Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; Writing by Anthony Boadle; Editing
by Vicki Allen)