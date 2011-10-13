RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 13 An explosion apparently
caused by a gas leak ripped through a restaurant in downtown
Rio de Janeiro early on Thursday, killing at least three people
and wounding at least 13, officials said.
Three of the wounded were said by rescue officials to be in
a grave condition following the blast, which showered the
street and a nearby square with debris and disrupted rush-hour
traffic in Brazil's second-largest city.
Rio is struggling to address concerns over poor
infrastructure as it prepares to co-host the soccer World Cup
in 2014 and the Olympic Games two years later.
"The dead are three adults who probably worked in the
restaurant. There are strong indications that it was caused by
a gas leak," Gil Kempes, an official with the state's disaster
response center, told Reuters.
The restaurant was at the base of a multi-story building
and firefighters ordered the evacuation of surrounding
buildings while they checked for possible structural damage.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; writing by Stuart Grudgings;
editing by Vicki Allen)