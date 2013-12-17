SAO PAULO Dec 17 Brazil's CCR Group won the rights to operate a stretch of highway in the South America's country soy belt on Tuesday, as the government seeks private investment to improve infrastructure and ease the export of commodities.

Five companies and one consortium bid for rights to the 847-kilometer (526-mile) road, known as the BR-163, in Mato Grosso do Sul state.

The competitive auction is a sign President Dilma Rousseff's government is getting better at wooing private companies, after struggling for two years to attract bids for airports and trains as well as highways.

Another Brazilian company, Odebrecht beat six competitors with a proposal to exact tolls on a 850-kilometer stretch of the BR-163 in Mato Grosso state on Nov. 27.