BRASILIA Dec 9 Brazil's federal audit court, the TCU, on Wednesday gave President Dilma Rousseff's government 30 days to present a plan to pay arrears to state banks, putting a hard deadline on a budget issue that has driven calls for her impeachment.

Planning Minister Nelson Barbosa said earlier on Wednesday that the government aims to pay about 57 billion reais ($15 billion) in arrears to state banks by year-end.

Opposition lawmakers who accuse Rousseff of breaking budget rules to boost spending during her reelection campaign last year have opened impeachment proceedings in the lower house of Congress. The president denies any wrong-doing.

