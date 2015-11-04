(Adds comments from Rousseff's chief of staff and senator)
BRASILIA Nov 4 Brazil's government has
fine-tuned arguments aimed at defending President Dilma Rousseff
from a ruling that her administration manipulated federal
accounts last year, and expects Congress to approve them, Chief
of Staff Jaques Wagner said on Wednesday.
The Federal Accounts Court, or TCU, last month said the
government had manipulated its accounts in 2014 to disguise a
widening fiscal deficit as Rousseff, a leftist, campaigned for
re-election, and recommended lawmakers reject the figures.
The ruling, the TCU's first against a Brazilian president in
nearly 80 years, was not legally binding but it provided
ammunition for opposition lawmakers to push for impeachment
proceedings against Rousseff in an increasingly hostile
Congress.
Rousseff's government has prepared its defense using
"basically" the same arguments it had presented to the TCU, with
a few modifications, Wagner told reporters in Brasilia. He did
not provide details.
Rousseff's government had argued that previous
administrations also resorted to similar fiscal maneuvers,
including the use of state banks to help finance social
programs. Government officials repeatedly have said the TCU was
unduly penalizing actions needed to keep key programs for
Brazil's poor.
"The government is certain that what was done was according
to guidelines we had at the time," Wagner said. "We expect that
Congress accept our arguments and approve the president's
accounts."
Rousseff's accounts will now be analyzed by a congressional
budget committee, with a vote on the matter expected by Dec. 17,
said Senator Rose de Freitas, who heads the committee.
