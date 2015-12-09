(Adds quote from court, details of decision, background on
impeachment)
BRASILIA Dec 9 Brazil's federal audit court,
the TCU, on Wednesday gave President Dilma Rousseff's government
30 days to present a plan to pay arrears to state banks, putting
a hard deadline on a budget issue that has driven moves to
impeach her.
The plan must set a time frame to honor the arrears "as soon
as possible," the court ruled in an unanimous decision, although
the government could opt to pay the estimated 57 billion reais
($15 billion) it owes in installments.
Planning Minister Nelson Barbosa said earlier on Wednesday
the government aims to honor that debt by year-end. An early
payment would open a budget deficit of more than 100 billion
reais this year.
The move would not threaten the official budget target
thanks to a decision from Congress last week to change the
budget target from a 1.1 percent primary surplus to a deficit of
up to 2 percent of economic output, allowing Rousseff to run a
hefty deficit and pay the government's bills in December.
The TCU decision came after the court rejected a government
appeal to reconsider the arrears as regular operations. The TCU
also ordered the central bank to revise official debt
statistics, incorporating the debt arrears.
Opposition lawmakers who accuse Rousseff of breaking budget
rules by delaying payments to state banks to boost spending
during her reelection campaign last year have opened impeachment
proceedings in the lower house of Congress. The president denies
any wrongdoing.
Facing the worst recession in decades, Rousseff is
scrambling to stabilize the country's finances after years of
heavy public spending.
Standard & Poor's downgraded the country's debt to junk this
year and other ratings agencies are expected to follow suit in
the coming months.
($1 = 3.74 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Alan Crosby)