* Gov't pushes banks to bolster credit, aid recovery
* Rousseff says gov't paving the way for lower rates
BRASILIA May 7 Brazilian banks are starting to
lower interest rates, but should do more to support the economy,
President Dilma Rousseff said on Monday, again raising pressure
on financial institutions to follow the central bank's
aggressive rate-cutting cycle.
Rousseff is leading a crusade to lower rates across the
board and stoke consumer spending to revive an economy that has
flirted with recession since mid-2011.
The central bank has trimmed 350 basis points off its
so-called Selic rate since August, signaling it could lower
rates to new lows in coming months, which would add momentum to
the recovery.
However, government officials say private-sector banks are
not doing enough to reflect those lower rates and continue to
charge their clients overly high interest.
"Because Brazil has one of the world's most robust and
profitable financial systems, they may as well do their part and
help the country by reducing their interest rates for workers
and entrepreneurs," Rousseff said in her weekly radio program.
"Their (banks) strength and security in our economy should allow
them to offer cheaper credit to the Brazilian people."
Some banks have said that rising loan defaults in Brazil
prevents them from offering cheaper credit to clients.
Rousseff said changes to the century-old rules governing
savings accounts should allow for lower interest rates in the
future.
Last week, Rousseff's government overhauled the remuneration
rules on savings to allow the central bank to keep cutting rates
from its current near record-low of 9 percent.
The fixed rate on national savings accounts was one of the
main obstacles preventing the Selic rate from falling below its
all-time low of 8.75 percent. The changes are aimed at
preventing a stampede of investors moving capital from federal
bonds to savings accounts, which would raise the government's
financing costs.
The Selic is now expected to end this year at 8.50 percent,
a weekly central bank survey of economists showed on Monday.
Yields on Brazil's interest rate futures contracts <0#DIJ:>
fell again on Monday as investors bet on lower rates.
(Reporting By Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)