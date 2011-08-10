* Rousseff asks Congress not to pass new spending

* Says taming inflation is best antidote to global crisis

* Worries over pay increases for government workers

By Jeferson Ribeiro and Brian Winter

BRASILIA, Aug 10 President Dilma Rousseff warned rebellious congressional allies on Wednesday not to pass new spending bills, telling them that tight budget control is the best way to ensure that Brazil's economy avoids further damage from the global crisis.

Brazil's financial markets have been hit especially hard by the recent volatility emanating from Europe and the United States. High inflation and a darkening economic growth outlook have led many investors, who are fleeing high-risk investments generally, to unload Brazilian assets even faster than those in other emerging markets. [ID:nN1E7770ZR]

Rousseff told a special meeting of legislators that Brazil's economy could deteriorate even faster unless they keep a lid on annual salary increases for public servants and reject other proposals that could stoke inflation.

"She said there have already been a lot of gains in many areas, and that we can't give any more raises to anybody," Senator Valdir Raupp said after the meeting.

It's unclear whether Congress will cooperate with Rousseff, whose approval ratings have been hit by the high inflation, plus corruption scandals and bickering inside her government.

Rousseff's allies in Congress have been in near-revolt throughout her seven-month-old presidency because of austerity measures she has already taken, including $30 billion in cuts announced in February, which deprived legislators of their prized discretionary funds.

Rousseff's speech, which was followed by a presentation by Finance Minister Guido Mantega, seemed designed to scare her base into rallying around the flag despite recent disputes.

"I came away with the impression that the current crisis will be harder to overcome than the other one (in 2008-09), because of the breadth and the situation in Europe," said Mendes Ribeiro, a lower-house deputy from the PMDB party.

Two specific proposals before Congress have Rousseff and her economic team most worried, according to Raupp and a presidential aide who also attended the meeting.

The first is the so-called "Amendment 300," which would establish a salary floor for public-sector workers -- with an accompanying surge in spending. While Rousseff could veto the measure, the aide said its passage would send an "awful" signal to markets and could force her to compromise in other areas.

"This Congress is going to lash out at some point, and we hope this isn't it," the aide told Reuters.

PUBLIC SALARIES A MAJOR CONCERN

The other proposal would raise wages by 10 percent or more for judges -- whose salaries are used as a base for police and many other public-sector workers.

Rousseff's anti-inflation drive marks a sharp contrast to Brazil's policy approach during the 2008-09 crisis, when her predecessor Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva opened the floodgates for new budget spending and state-subsidized credit.

Lula's policies ultimately eased the global recession's effect on Brazil, but also created a major inflation headache that has largely defined Rousseff's first year in power.

Inflation reached 6.87 percent in the 12 months through July, beyond the 6.5 percent upper limit of the official target range. The central bank has raised interest rates five times this year to 12.50 percent, giving Brazil one of the world's highest benchmark rates.

Economists say the primary culprit for Brazil's high inflation and rates is a bloated state apparatus that can only be addressed through a broad fiscal reform, rather than just ad hoc spending controls of the kind Rousseff is using.

But Rousseff has no plans for major reforms, aides say, in part because she believes Congress would not cooperate.

The inflation and slower growth has begun taking a toll on Rousseff's personal popularity, although her approval remains relatively high and Brazil's economy is still expected to grow between 3 and 4 percent this year. [ID:nN1E77910G]

With her approval ratings flagging and Congress angry about other issues including an anti-corruption drive that has claimed several party leaders, Rousseff has decided to focus on spending areas directly under her control.

She is refusing to give legislators their discretionary funds back, and is also withholding some overdue funds for services rendered in 2009 and 2010.

Congress "is not real happy with her," the aide said, "but she is committed to keeping inflation under control ... because she knows that otherwise we're in trouble." (Editing by Kieran Murray)