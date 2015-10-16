By Anthony Boadle
BRASILIA Oct 16 Until last week they were
political enemies.
Now there is a sudden, if tenuous, truce between President
Dilma Rousseff and a man who is more often her nemesis, the
speaker of the lower house of Congress.
Both are fighting for their political lives - Rousseff faces
the prospect of impeachment proceedings while Eduardo Cunha is
battling calls for his ouster because of corruption charges and
the discovery of multimillion dollar offshore bank accounts.
But one way for each to hold on, at least for now, involves
what one Rousseff aide calls "a pact of non-aggression."
The aide, like two other administration officials who
confirmed the truce, spoke on condition of anonymity because
they are not authorized to discuss it publicly.
"The government will not accuse or do anything against
Cunha," one of them said.
As word of an agreement began to circulate this week, it
prompted disbelief even among the political class in Brasilia,
the capital. Some within Cunha's PMDB party, which is notorious
for aggressive power-grabbing tactics and back-room deals, doubt
its longevity.
"It's doomed to fail," Lucio Vieira Lima, a PMDB congressman
from the state of Bahia. "If they have to attack each other
tomorrow, they will."
The truce is built around the fact that Cunha, as speaker,
is the only official constitutionally authorized to start
impeachment proceedings against Rousseff, who a federal audit
court has said used accounting tricks to cover 2014 budget gaps.
Rousseff, meanwhile, has the power to keep legislators of
her ruling Workers' Party from supporting ethics committee
hearings in Congress, the only quick way to remove Cunha.
Those who defend the truce say a deal was struck to end
political gridlock and enable a focus on more serious business,
namely ending a recession in Latin America's biggest economy.
"It will improve the political environment so the government
can get things done," said Leonardo Picciani, the PMDB's leader
in the lower house.
Publicly, those close to Rousseff and Cunha sought to dispel
any talk of horse-trading.
Rousseff's mentor, former president Luiz Inacio Lula da
Silva, called reports that he was trying to protect Cunha
"scandalous lies." Lula has been present in Brasilia in recent
days helping Rousseff navigate the crisis.
Still, people familiar with talks between the two camps say
that Jacques Wagner, Rousseff's chief of staff and a Lula
confidante, met twice with Cunha in the past week.
How long the truce holds depends on others, particularly
federal prosecutors investigating Cunha on charges that he
received a $5 million bribe in a corruption scandal at
state-owned oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras
.
Last week, Swiss authorities gave Brazilian prosecutors
records of accounts held by Cunha and his family in Switzerland,
where they froze assets worth $2.4 million. At a Congressional
hearing last year, Cunha denied having foreign bank accounts.
Proof that he lied would pressure the lower house's ethics
committee to oust him. With support from the ruling party, that
would be a far quicker path toward his political downfall than a
trial in the Supreme Court, the only forum where he can be tried
because of immunity rules in Brazil's Constitution.
If the truce holds, though, the committee would fall short
of votes, even as allegations against him pile up.
Leaks to Brazilian media over the past week detailed the
Swiss accounts and a lifestyle so lavish that Cunha's wife,
Claudia, allegedly paid $59,000 for tennis classes in Florida.
Neither Cunha nor his family has commented.
With pressure mounting, Cunha as recently as Monday appeared
ready to start impeachment proceedings. Instead, he has reversed
course and held off, even as the increasingly frustrated
opposition to Rousseff mounts further attacks.
On Friday, opposition lawmakers filed a new impeachment
petition, alleging that the doctoring of government accounts has
continued into 2015. Rousseff has steadfastly denied she broke
any laws.
