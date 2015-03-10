SAO PAULO, March 10 Brazil is far from experiencing a crisis and its economic fundamentals remain solid, President Dilma Rousseff said on Tuesday during an event in Sao Paulo.

She said the government will do everything possible to ensure the economy recovers by the end of the year, including the upcoming announcement of a third phase of its flagship PAC investment program and new infrastructure concessions. (Reporting by Renan Fagalde, Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)