* Brazil has higher international reserves than in 2008

* Larger mandatory bank deposits could fund credit

BRASILIA, Aug 5 Brazil's economy is better placed to face a global economic crisis than it was before the 2008 financial turmoil, President Dilma Rousseff said on Friday.

Brazil's central bank had higher international monetary reserves and bank deposits that could fund consumer credits, Rousseff said during a public works ceremony in the northeastern state of Bahia.

"Brazil today is even stronger than it was in 2008," Rousseff said during the televised event.

Brazil's economy has remained relatively robust this year and is expected to grow 4 percent. Rousseff reiterated that she would protect domestic industries from floods of imports made cheaper by a strong real BRBY.

Growing concern over the euro-zone debt crisis and a slowing U.S. economy have mostly hit the South American country's equity market.

The Bovespa stock index .BVSP fell to its lowest level in over two years this week and is down over 23 percent so far this year. For more see [ID:nN1E7731OC].

On Friday, the Bovespa was up 0.16 percent during afternoon trading. (Reporting by Hugo Bachega; Writing by Raymond Colitt; Editing by Jan Paschal)