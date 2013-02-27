DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to April 28
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
BRASILIA Feb 27 Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff said on Wednesday her government will keep inflation under control as part of its continued commitment to the main pillars of the country's financial stability strategy.
The world economy should improve this year and help Brazil grow, Rousseff said at a meeting of government officials and some of the country's top business leaders in Brasilia.
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations