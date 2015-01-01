BRASILIA Jan 1 Brazil's government will rein in
public spending to allow the economy to grow again but will do
so at the minimum cost for the population, President Dilma
Rousseff said in her inaugural address to Congress on Thursday.
"We will prove that it is possible to make economic
adjustments without revoking rights or betraying past
commitments," Rousseff said as she was sworn in for her second
four-year term as Brazil's president.
"More than anybody, I know Brazil needs to resume growth.
The first steps of this journey are an overhaul of the public
accounts, increasing domestic savings, beefing up investments
and improving productivity."
Since her re-election in October, Rousseff, 67, has
signalled she would move away from the leftist, interventionist
policies that have scared investors and dragged down Brazil's
once-booming economy.
