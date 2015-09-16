RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 16 Brazil's President Dilma
Rousseff, who is facing threats of impeachment and calls to
resign from opposition politicians, said in a radio interview on
Wednesday that attempting to use a crisis to take power is a
"modern version of a coup".
Brazil is in its worst recession in 25 years and prosecutors
have unearthed a massive corruption scandal stemming from
state-run companies, but investigators have not presented any
evidence implicating Rousseff, whose popularity has sunk to
record lows.
