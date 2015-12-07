BRASILIA Dec 7 Brazil's President Rousseff called on Congress on Monday to cancel its summer recess in January and deal swiftly with a request for her impeachment, which her aides say she has enough votes to block now.

Rousseff said she had no reason to distrust Vice President Michel Temer, who would take over if she is impeached and has not publicly taken a position on her impeachment. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Bernadette Baum)