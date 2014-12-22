(Adds Rousseff comment on board changes, share price rise)
By Jeferson Ribeiro
BRASILIA Dec 22 Brazil's President Dilma
Rousseff said on Monday she has no plans to replace the chief
executive officer of state-run oil firm Petrobras, saying there
was no evidence that senior management was involved in a graft
scandal at the company.
Speaking at a year-end breakfast with reporters in Brasilia,
Rousseff also said she will take "drastic" measures next year to
get Brazil's economy back on track and voiced confidence in a
rebound, regardless of how the global economy performs.
She was coy about what the measures might entail, though she
played down speculation she would raise taxes to shore up
government finances.
The widening Petrobras scandal has overshadowed the debate
about what economic steps Rousseff will take when she is sworn
in for a second term on New Year's Day and has dominated the
president's agenda in recent weeks. It has forced her to vet
cabinet appointments to avoid picking anyone implicated.
On Monday, she said the pessimism surrounding Petroleo
Brasileiro SA , as Petrobras is formally known,
was overblown and that the recent plunge in its shares was
exaggerated.
The stock has fallen about 24 percent since police last
month arrested a second former Petrobras director as well as
scores of executives from engineering and construction companies
accused of paying bribes skimmed from overpriced contracts.
Petrobras preferred shares, the company's most-traded class
of stock, pared gains after Rousseff's remarks, but was still up
5 percent at 10.32 reais at the end of the day in Sao Paulo.
Volume was the lowest in six days.
Rousseff has come under pressure to replace CEO Maria das
Graças Foster, who has offered to resign. But the president said
she stands by Foster, despite a recent allegation by a former
manager that the CEO had been informed about overpriced
contracts and did nothing.
"I see no signs of any wrongdoing by the current Petrobras
executive board," Rousseff said. She rejected the suggestion
that keeping Foster on would undermine Petrobras' credibility.
Rousseff, who was chairwoman of the Petrobras board of
directors for seven years through 2010, when much of the alleged
corruption took place, said it was "simplistic" to assert that
the company's top management knew about the graft scheme.
She did, however, say she will name new members to the board
of directors of Petrobras next year, and that the chairman will
not necessarily be the finance minister, as is the case now.
Rousseff also said Petrobras remained well-positioned to
weather a drop in oil prices and has enough cash to get through
2015 without tapping international capital markets.
Last week, Petrobras said it will scale back spending to
avoid having to issue debt next year. The company cannot issue
new debt until it releases third-quarter earnings, which were
delayed after auditor PriceWaterhouseCoopers refused to certify
the results due to the corruption scandal.
The incoming finance minister, Joaquim Levy, is preparing
tough measures to restore investor confidence in Brazil's fiscal
accounts and revive a stagnant economy.
Rousseff acknowledged that harsh economic measures are in
the pipeline, but she declined to discuss the size of expected
budget cuts next year. Asked about reports that the government
was planning to freeze 100 billion reais ($37.7 billion) in
spending next year, Rousseff said: "That number wasn't discussed
with the president."
Rousseff plans to announce most of her new cabinet by
year-end, but the process of picking ministers has been
complicated by the corruption scandal.
So far 39 people have been indicted on charges that include
corruption, money laundering and racketeering in the Petrobras
graft scheme that allegedly funneled money to political parties,
including Rousseff's Worker's Party and its allies in Congress.
Prosecutors are expected to name politicians involved next year.
Rousseff said she will check cabinet appointments with
Brazil's top prosecutor to make sure they are not implicated.
($1=2.65 Brazilian reais)
