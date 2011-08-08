* Brazil will rely on currency reserves, trade ties

* Rousseff criticizes S&P downgrade (Recasts with Rousseff comments, changes dateline from SAO PAULO)

BRASILIA, Aug 8 Brazil is in good financial shape but "not an island" amid the global crisis, and will rely on deepening trade ties and high currency reserves if necessary to sustain robust economic growth, President Dilma Rousseff said on Monday.

Rousseff criticized Friday's decision by rating agency Standard & Poor's to downgrade U.S. long-term debt, saying that it was "not correct."

She reiterated her belief that Brazil is in better shape to withstand a global crisis than it was in late 2008, when the downfall of Lehman Brothers shook world markets. Back then, Brazil was one of the last major global economies to enter recession, and one of the first to exit.

Brazil's economy is forecast to expand about 4 percent this year, following 7.5 percent growth in 2010.

Rousseff made the comments alongside Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper, who was visiting Brasilia.

Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP slid 5.3 percent on Monday and has been one of the world's worst-performing stock indexes this year as foreign investors move capital away from riskier assets. Brazil's currency, the real BRBY, was about 1 percent weaker in Monday trade. (Editing by James Dalgleish and Jeffrey Benkoe)