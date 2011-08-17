Pressure on China's exports expected to ease at start of Q2- customs
BEIJING, Feb 10 China's customs said on Friday that pressure on the country's exports is expected to ease at the start of the second quarter this year.
SAO PAULO Aug 17 Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff has not yet decided whether she or her predecessor, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, will be her party's candidate in the next election in 2014, a leading minister said in an interview published on Wednesday.
Communications Minister Paulo Bernardo said Rousseff, who took office on Jan. 1, was the likely candidate "if she has the desire to run." But he said she would first need to talk it over with Lula, who remains extremely popular.
"I don't see that question being resolved without a conversation between the two of them. It's very early still," Bernardo said in an interview published on the website of newspaper Folha de S.Paulo. (Reporting by Brian Winter; Editing by Eric Beech)
Feb 10 China's exports denominated in yuan rose 15.9 percent in January from a year earlier, the General Administration of Customs said on Friday.
SYDNEY, Feb 10 Pacific Management Investment Co (Pimco), one of the world's largest bond funds, believes corn prices will outperform soybeans and is cautious about aluminium markets.