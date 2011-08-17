SAO PAULO Aug 17 Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff has not yet decided whether she or her predecessor, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, will be her party's candidate in the next election in 2014, a leading minister said in an interview published on Wednesday.

Communications Minister Paulo Bernardo said Rousseff, who took office on Jan. 1, was the likely candidate "if she has the desire to run." But he said she would first need to talk it over with Lula, who remains extremely popular.

"I don't see that question being resolved without a conversation between the two of them. It's very early still," Bernardo said in an interview published on the website of newspaper Folha de S.Paulo. (Reporting by Brian Winter; Editing by Eric Beech)