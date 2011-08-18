* Rousseff reaches out to allies as crisis deepens

* Four ministers exit in less than eight months

* Corruption crackdown angers Rousseff allies

By Raymond Colitt

BRASILIA, Aug 18 Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff reached out to political allies on Thursday to stem a growing rebellion within her coalition after the resignation of a fourth minister pushed the government deeper into crisis.

Agriculture Minister Wagner Rossi resigned on Wednesday following corruption allegations against his aides, ratcheting up tensions within the unwieldy ruling coalition and adding to a sense of disarray in Rousseff's eight-month-old government.

The large PMDB party, of which Rossi is an influential member, and other coalition allies are angry at Rousseff's drive to cut costs and root out corruption in ministries and is threatening to block her economic reform agenda in Congress.

Rossi's resignation raised the risk of a damaging showdown between Rousseff and Congress, threatening to derail her attempts to control spending and pass reforms such as streamlining the tax code to help raise economic growth.

"No government can emerge unscathed from the dismissal of four ministers in eight months. The new ghost haunting (the presidential palace) is named instability," said newspaper Folha de Sao Paulo in an editorial.

The crisis in Brasilia comes at a bad time for Brazil's economy, which is showing clear signs of slowing after breakneck growth last year. Rousseff faces the tricky task of spurring growth while maintaining fiscal austerity that is crucial to keeping inflation under control.

ALOOF STYLE

Rousseff, a center-left technocrat whose aloof style has contributed to the souring of coalition ties, will personally reach out to political allies in an attempt to ease tensions, a close aide told Reuters on Thursday.

The PMDB's leader in the lower house of Congress said this week that legislators could protest against the government, without elaborating on what this would mean.

Rousseff's drive to tackle the notorious graft of Brazil's public administration has put her on a collision course with political parties that are crucial for her to advance her legislative agenda.

Jose Dias, a political consultant in Brasilia, said Rousseff had shaken a "wasps' nest" with the anti-graft drive and appeared to be losing control.

"This corruption sweep is snowballing out of control, it's extremely dangerous. She's already lost her legislative agenda, and now she risks growing instability," he said.

Her transport minister left the government under a cloud of graft accusations in July and the high-profile arrest this month of a group of tourism ministry officials on corruption charges has angered PMDB leaders.

Her chief of staff Antonio Palocci, seen by investors as a guiding hand in economic policy, quit in June following allegations of illicit enrichment. Rousseff also lost her defense minister, Nelson Jobim, after he complained that he was surrounded by "idiots."

