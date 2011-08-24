* Rousseff tells allies she won't push out more officials
* Move may seek to quell growing report in party coalition
SAO PAULO Aug 24 Brazilian President Dilma
Rousseff has told allies that she will not force out any more
officials from her government, in an apparent attempt to put an
end to a political crisis, a newspaper reported on Wednesday.
Rousseff's government has been shaken by a series of media
reports detailing corruption and other unethical behavior that
have led four ministers to quit since June.
She at first reacted by pushing out numerous top and
mid-level officials in what she called a "clean-up" of the
public sector. But Rousseff, who took office on Jan. 1, has now
vowed to back off after the accusations threatened to spiral
out of control in recent days and involve new ministers, Folha
de Sao Paulo said.
The Folha report did not name any sources. A presidential
spokesman did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
Rousseff looks to be seeking to quell a growing revolt
among members of her multi-party coalition, who were upset by
the departure of their allies. Some had retaliated against
Rousseff by leaking new reports of alleged graft involving
members of her inner circle to Brazilian media, which escalated
the crisis. [ID:nN1E77K017]
However, Rousseff's popularity could suffer if the graft
allegations continue and she is seen by the Brazilian public to
be protecting corrupt or unethical officials.
(Reporting by Brian Winter; Editing by Jackie Frank)