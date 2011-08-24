* Rousseff tells allies she won't push out more officials

* Move may seek to quell growing report in party coalition

SAO PAULO Aug 24 Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff has told allies that she will not force out any more officials from her government, in an apparent attempt to put an end to a political crisis, a newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Rousseff's government has been shaken by a series of media reports detailing corruption and other unethical behavior that have led four ministers to quit since June.

She at first reacted by pushing out numerous top and mid-level officials in what she called a "clean-up" of the public sector. But Rousseff, who took office on Jan. 1, has now vowed to back off after the accusations threatened to spiral out of control in recent days and involve new ministers, Folha de Sao Paulo said.

The Folha report did not name any sources. A presidential spokesman did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Rousseff looks to be seeking to quell a growing revolt among members of her multi-party coalition, who were upset by the departure of their allies. Some had retaliated against Rousseff by leaking new reports of alleged graft involving members of her inner circle to Brazilian media, which escalated the crisis. [ID:nN1E77K017]

However, Rousseff's popularity could suffer if the graft allegations continue and she is seen by the Brazilian public to be protecting corrupt or unethical officials. (Reporting by Brian Winter; Editing by Jackie Frank)