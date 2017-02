NEW YORK, Sept 22 Brazil's government is prepared to take additional measures to reduce the volatility of its currency, if needed, President Dilma Rousseff said on Thursday.

Rousseff, speaking at a news briefing in New York, also said that her finance minister and Brazil's central bank chief would meet later on Thursday with their U.S. counterparts to discuss ways to address the global financial crisis. (Reporting by Joshua Schneyer, writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)