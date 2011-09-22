* Rousseff urges coordinated action for Europe debt crisis

* Says Brazil won't put up reserves to bail out Greece (Updates with details, quotes throughout)

By Joshua Schneyer

NEW YORK, Sept 22 Brazil is prepared to take additional measures to ensure the stability of its currency, President Dilma Rousseff said on Thursday, as the real faced one of its most volatile trading sessions in recent years.

"We are using the same measures as we always do" to control the exchange rate, Rousseff said at a press briefing in New York. "I think things are going to stabilize, but we are ready" to take more measures if necessary, she added.

The real BRBY plunged as much as 4.8 percent in morning trading before reversing losses to turn positive following Rousseff's comments and a surprise central bank sale of $2.75 billion in currency swaps.

Rousseff also said coordinated action was needed to resolve the Greek debt crisis, which has unleashed turmoil in global financial markets, including Brazil's.

"There is a perception in the market that it is necessary to resolve the problem of Greece," she said, adding that the world cannot wait until a G20 meeting in early November for a solution to the Greek crisis.

However, Rousseff stressed that Brazil is not interested in putting its foreign reserves in a stabilization fund to bail out Greece.

Brazilian Finance Minister Guido Mantega and central bank chief Alexandre Tombini will meet later on Thursday in Washington with their U.S. counterparts to discuss ways to address the global crisis, she said.

Rousseff added that Brazil is still concerned about inflation, which has topped a 7 percent annualized rate and could worsen if the real continues to weaken. But she said "everything suggests that the global international trend is deflationary." (Writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Todd Benson and James Dalgleish)