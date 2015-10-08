By Paulo Prada and Anthony Boadle
| RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA Oct 8 President Dilma
Rousseff's opponents have a clearer path to impeach her after
two court rulings against her this week but political hurdles
still make her ouster unlikely anytime soon.
As many as a dozen impeachment petitions are already before
Brazil's Congress, presented by opposition lawmakers who allege,
among other charges, that the leftist president broke laws
related to government finances and abuse of power during her
re-election campaign last year.
On Wednesday, a federal audit court found that her
government violated accounting rules in the 2014 budget.
Brazil's top electoral court agreed on Tuesday to study charges,
denied by Rousseff, that her campaign abused state media and
other public instruments to get her re-elected.
Rousseff and her supporters have criticized efforts to force
her from office as undemocratic posturing by sore losers who
twice failed to defeat her at the ballot box.
But for those seeking impeachment, the decisions help
provide legal cause to justify impeachment.
"It reinforces the demand for impeachment," Carlos Sampaio,
an opposition Congressman, said of the audit court's ruling on
Wednesday.
Some opposition lawmakers are wary of moving against a
democratically-elected president without more convincing
evidence that she broke the law, and business leaders argue that
impeachment would prompt even further political and economic
uncertainty, causing more problems than it fixes.
For now, Rousseff appears to have more than enough votes to
defeat impeachment.
Complex procedural and political obstacles remain for any
petition to succeed.
For starters, backers of impeachment must build momentum
with the notoriously fractious and unwieldy political blocs in
Congress. Finding consensus among those jockeying for power in
possible coalitions that would take shape in a new government
could be even more difficult.
"It will not be easy to find the support you need to start
the proceedings or map out a scenario for power beyond that,"
says Rafael Cortez, a political analyst at Tendencias, a
consulting firm in São Paulo.
Congress must still decide whether to act on the audit
court's decision, formally censuring Rousseff and rejecting the
government's 2014 books.
Senator Eunicio Oliveira, a leader of Brazil's largest
party, the PMDB, told Reuters that Congress would not get around
to voting on whether Rousseff had broken the budget law before
March. And the lower house speaker said a bicameral budget
committee was unlikely to study the matter this year.
RECESSION
The impeachment efforts are driven largely by public anger
as Latin America's biggest country, now in recession after a
commodities-fueled economic boom fizzled, struggles to right
itself.
Approval ratings for Rousseff, Brazil's first female
president, are in single digits and polls show that two-thirds
of Brazilians would support impeachment.
Brazil is also roiling from a corruption scandal involving
state-run companies including Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or
Petrobras.
Rousseff has not been personally implicated in the scandal,
though some of the corruption took place when she, as a former
energy minister and presidential chief of staff, served as
Petrobras' chairwoman.
At present, Rousseff could still count on about 220 of the
513 members in the lower house of Congress, enough to block any
vote needed to start impeachment proceedings, according to
Brasilia consultants Barral M. Jorge Consultores Associados.
Under Brazil's constitution, impeachment requests are
weighed by the lower house of Congress, which must approve any
petition with a two-thirds majority to launch a trial in the
Senate. The Senate would have 180 days to conduct a
trial, presided by the head of the Supreme Court, and would need
a two-thirds majority to impeach.
The most viable impeachment request was filed by Helio
Bicudo, a veteran human rights activist and a founder of the
ruling Workers' Party who is one of many former party faithful
who no longer support it.
But the success of any petition depends on support from the
centrist PSDB party, Rousseff's main opposition, and the PMDB, a
center-right party that is her main coalition partner, albeit an
increasingly demanding and rebellious one.
They have both been unable to speak with a unified voice on
the possibility of impeachment, primarily because rival blocs
within each party are perceived to be angling as much against
each other as they are against Rousseff.
Neither party relishes the idea of taking over a government
in crisis or having to implement unpopular austerity measures
that economists say are needed to restore public finances so
shaky that ratings agency Standard & Poor's last month
downgraded Brazil's debt to junk status.
"There is a lot of negotiating and strategizing yet to be
done," said Andre Cesar, a consultant at Hold Legislative
Advisors, a political advisory in Brasilia, the capital.
Rousseff supporters could still seek to thwart any trial
through the courts, particularly by challenging technicalities.
Already, they point to a constitutional provision, written
before Brazil amended its constitution to enable re-election,
that says impeachments must try wrongdoing conducted during the
existing term. Because the ongoing petitions cite episodes from
her first term, they argue, they are unconstitutional.
(Editing by Kieran Murray)