BRASILIA, July 16 An impeachment of Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff is a possibility, but it would be a step backwards for the country's democracy, the speaker of the Lower House of Congress said on Thursday.

Eduardo Cunha, a leader of the PMDB party who is in charge of deciding whether to move ahead with impeachment, said he expected a legal analysis on the matter within 30 days. Some opposition lawmakers have called for impeachment of Rousseff over alleged campaign finance irregularities.

(Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; Writing by Alonso Soto and Silvio Cascione; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)