Music streaming firm SoundCloud raises $70 mln in debt
March 23 Music-streaming service SoundCloud Ltd said on Thursday it had raised $70 million in debt from Ares Capital, Kreos Capital and Davidson Technology.
BRASILIA, July 16 An impeachment of Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff is a possibility, but it would be a step backwards for the country's democracy, the speaker of the Lower House of Congress said on Thursday.
Eduardo Cunha, a leader of the PMDB party who is in charge of deciding whether to move ahead with impeachment, said he expected a legal analysis on the matter within 30 days. Some opposition lawmakers have called for impeachment of Rousseff over alleged campaign finance irregularities.
(Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; Writing by Alonso Soto and Silvio Cascione; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
March 23 Music-streaming service SoundCloud Ltd said on Thursday it had raised $70 million in debt from Ares Capital, Kreos Capital and Davidson Technology.
WASHINGTON, March 23 Jay Clayton, the Wall Street attorney tapped by President Donald Trump to lead the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, on Thursday defended himself against Democrats' charges that multiple conflicts of interest would force him to miss too many SEC votes.