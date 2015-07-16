(Updates with quotes from party official, context)
By Maria Carolina Marcello
BRASILIA, July 16 The speaker of Brazil's lower
house of Congress said on Thursday he is weighing legal
arguments to impeach President Dilma Rousseff, which would be
the first ouster of a sitting president in the country in nearly
23 years.
Eduardo Cunha, a leader of the PMDB party that is in charge
of deciding whether to move ahead with impeachment, said such
proceedings would be a step backwards for democracy, but added
he expects a legal analysis on the matter within 30 days.
"I requested another legal analysis and I'm waiting to read
that myself and come to a conclusion," Cunha told journalists.
Cunha had dismissed previous requests for impeachment out of
hand, but calls are mounting from opposition lawmakers to unseat
Rousseff for alleged campaign finance irregularities tied to a
bribery scandal at state-run oil firm Petrobras.
Cunha has himself been named in a Supreme Court
investigation of corruption at Petrobras, formally known as
Petroleo Brasileiro SA.
Although his party is part of the governing coalition, Cunha
has dealt Rousseff a series of embarrassing defeats in Congress
and his opposition has grown more strident as the chances of
formal charges has risen.
At a breakfast with journalists in the capital, Cunha even
entertained the idea that his large, centrist PMDB party could
exit the governing coalition before the next election in 2018,
saying such a move was "not impossible."
In April, Cunha had rejected outright the possibility of
impeachment proceedings against President Rousseff, who narrowly
won re-election in October but has seen her popularity plunge
due to the corruption scandal and an economic slowdown.
Federal prosecutors allege that a cartel of suppliers at
Petrobras have overcharged the company billions of dollars for
major contracts in return for kickbacks to executives and
politicians, including some in Rousseff's Workers' Party
Federal police arrested the treasurer of the Workers' Party
in April on charges that he solicited political donations
stemming from bribes in the Petrobras scheme.
News magazine Veja reported last month that the executive
accused of leading the alleged engineering cartel had confessed
to making contributions to Rousseff's 2014 campaign with money
from overpriced contracts. Rousseff and her party have denied
any wrongdoing.
On Tuesday, police carried out their first search and
seizure operations aimed at sitting lawmakers in the Petrobras
probe, seizing luxury cars from the home of Senator Fernando
Collor de Mello, a former president who was impeached in 1992
amid a corruption scandal.
