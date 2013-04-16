BRASILIA, April 16 Brazilian President Dilma
Rousseff said on Tuesday her government will have no trouble
fighting inflation "systematically" but that the country will
not return to the high interest rates of the past.
Rousseff was speaking in Belo Horizonte a day before the
central bank is set to announce its decision on whether to raise
rates to curb high inflation, or keep them on hold to protect an
economic recovery that has been sluggish.
Twelve-month inflation sped up in March to 6.59 percent,
breaching the official target ceiling of 6.5 percent for the
first time since November 2011. Some economists said the spike
has increased the possibility that the central bank will raise
its benchmark Selic rate by as much as 50 basis points on
Wednesday.
The central bank has systematically cut its key rate to a
record low of 7.25 percent since August 2011 to help spur the
Brazilian economy. Until recently interest rates in Brazil were
among the highest in the world, reaching 26.50 percent in 2003.
"We will never return to those interest rates that would go
up to 15 percent anytime there was a need to adjust them,"
Rousseff said.
Brazil's once-booming economy grew by only 0.9 percent last
year, making a return to robust expansion a priority for
Rousseff, who is seeking re-election next year.
But the jump in inflation may lead her to take a harder
stance, vowing to give no quarter in the battle to keep prices
under control.