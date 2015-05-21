BRIEF-StorageVault reports Q4 revenue of C$8.9 million
* StorageVault reports fiscal 2016 annual results; highlighting $178.4 million in acquisitions; significant growth in NOI and FFO; provides 2017 outlook
BRASILIA May 21 President Dilma Rousseff on Thursday rejected calls from some lawmakers in her Workers' Party that Finance Minister Joaquim Levy quit, and she said he will stay in the job.
Rousseff said she has full trust in Levy, who is trying to push through unpopular austerity measures to reduce Brazil's fiscal deficit. The proposals have run into opposition from members of her party.
Rousseff told reporters she will announce an infrastructure upgrade program on June 9, a massive concessions plan to draw private investors and boost Brazil's stagnant economy. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Writing by Anthony Boadle; Editing by David Gregorio)
NEW YORK, March 31 Former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani went to Turkey to meet with the country's president and sought meetings with U.S. government officials in an attempt to end U.S. prosecution of a wealthy Turkish gold trader charged with conspiring to violate U.S. sanctions on Iran, Manhattan federal prosecutors said.