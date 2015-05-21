BRASILIA May 21 President Dilma Rousseff on Thursday rejected calls from some lawmakers in her Workers' Party that Finance Minister Joaquim Levy quit, and she said he will stay in the job.

Rousseff said she has full trust in Levy, who is trying to push through unpopular austerity measures to reduce Brazil's fiscal deficit. The proposals have run into opposition from members of her party.

Rousseff told reporters she will announce an infrastructure upgrade program on June 9, a massive concessions plan to draw private investors and boost Brazil's stagnant economy. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Writing by Anthony Boadle; Editing by David Gregorio)