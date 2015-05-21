(Adds government agreeing to drop main hurdle in bill, paragraphs 7-11)

BRASILIA May 21 President Dilma Rousseff on Thursday rejected calls from some lawmakers in her Workers' Party for Finance Minister Joaquim Levy to quit, and she said he would remain in the job.

The lawmakers disagree with Levy's push for government austerity, which they think will sink Brazil's economy further toward recession.

Rousseff said she has full trust in Levy, who is trying to push through the unpopular measures in order to reduce Brazil's fiscal deficit and ward off the loss of its prized investment-grade credit rating.

Rousseff told reporters she will announce an infrastructure upgrade program on June 9, a massive concessions plan aimed at attracting billions of dollars in private investment to boost Brazil's stagnant economy.

Data on Thursday showed economic activity in Brazil tumbled in the first quarter and unemployment climbed to a near four-year high.

The Senate on Wednesday night postponed until next Tuesday a vote on a bill that trims workers' benefits because it lacked the votes to pass. It faces fierce opposition from senators who said the government should not reduce the social safety net at a time when the country's economy is sliding into recession.

But the bill toughening access to unemployment benefits was expected to clear the Senate after the Rousseff administration agreed later on Thursday to eliminate the main hurdle, an item limiting access to an annual bonus enjoyed by Brazilian workers.

Another bill rolling back payroll tax cuts for companies is facing changes in the lower Chamber of Deputies and will not be put to the vote until June 10.

"I want to see their approval so Brazil can turn this page, but this fiscal adjustment is fundamental," Rousseff told reporters. "We have to balance our government accounts to move forward."

Rousseff was looking for rapid passage of the fiscal measures to help her government decide on the size of a major cut in discretionary spending for this year, which will be announced on Friday afternoon.

The amendments to the bills will reduce revenue that the government was counting on to meet its fiscal savings target for this year, set at 1.2 percent of gross domestic product, a goal economists now say is unattainable. (Reporting by Alonso Soto, Eduardo Simões, Anthony Boadle; Editing by David Gregorio, Bernard Orr)