(Adds report details and source comment)
SAO PAULO Nov 13 President Dilma Rousseff
continues to back Finance Minister Joaquim Levy despite growing
pressure to replace him as Brazil's economic crisis worsens, a
government official told Reuters on Friday.
Levy was brought in early this year to help clean up
government finances but he has struggled to win Congress'
support for austerity measures and faces resistance even from
inside Rousseff's camp.
Former central bank chief Henrique Meirelles is seen as a
strong candidate for the job if Levy is replaced, in part
because he has backing from former President Luiz Inacio Lula da
Silva.
"There is constant pressure from within the government and
the ruling party to replace Levy with Meirelles ... But the
president has made no decision. She is sticking by Levy," said
the official, who asked not to be named because he was not
allowed to speak publicly.
Reuters reported last week that Rousseff could replace Levy
once his unpopular austerity package gets through Congress.
Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico earlier on Friday
reported that Rousseff has decided to replace Levy, but that no
date has been set and she is reluctant to give his successor
greater autonomy.
Brazilian financial markets had rallied earlier this week on
speculation that Meirelles, an orthodox economist widely praised
on Wall Street, would take over as finance minister.
But the real lost ground on Friday following Valor's
report, as traders said Rousseff's reported reluctance to give
free rein to any new finance minister showed she is unwilling to
let go of her influence on economic policy.
Rousseff's press office declined to comment on the report.
The real was trading at 3.81 per dollar, 1.4 percent weaker
on the day, after earlier sliding to as much as 3.83.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto and Walter Brandimarte; Editing by
Chris Reese)