(Adds no comment from Rousseff's spokeswoman)
RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 13 Brazilian President
Dilma Rousseff has one last chance to stem a growing political
and economic crisis before being forced to step down, one of the
country's leading daily newspapers said on Sunday.
In an unusual front-page editorial, Folha de S.Paulo said
Rousseff needs to take "drastic measures" including additional
spending cuts and tax hikes to make up for a 2016 budget gap
that has cost Brazil its investment-grade rating from Standard &
Poor's.
Rousseff, a leftist who was re-elected by a thin margin in
2014, is facing impeachment calls as her government struggles
with a deep economic recession and a massive corruption scandal
at state-run oil company Petrobras that has
implicated several of her political allies.
In a cabinet meeting on Saturday, Rousseff ordered her
ministers to find an additional 15 billion reais ($3.9 billion)
in budget savings, daily Estado de S.Paulo reported on Sunday.
Folha, which tends to lean center-right, said deep budget
cuts are needed for the government to gain credibility before
demanding more tax hikes that will face strong popular
opposition.
"The country, however, has no choice" but to accept higher
taxes, Folha said. "Neither has President Dilma Rousseff: if she
bends under the weight of the crisis, she will have no option
other than leaving her presidential duties and, eventually, the
position she holds."
Folha also called for an end to some pension benefits and
economic subsidies, as well as temporary cuts in health and
education programs that are currently mandatory.
A spokeswoman for Rousseff declined to comment on the
editorial.
($1 = 3.87 reais)
(Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Andrea Ricci and
Paul Simao)