By Brian Winter and Ana Flor

SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, Oct 24 Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff is happy with her finance minister and will keep him in the job for the foreseeable future despite speculation he might leave during an upcoming cabinet shuffle, two sources close to the president told Reuters.

Guido Mantega has commanded the top economic policymaking job since 2006, leading Brazil through the global financial crisis, an ensuing boom, and then a recent period of stagnant growth. He has often criticized the United States and Europe for their efforts to end the crisis, and is perhaps best known abroad for popularizing the term "currency war" to describe the consequences of rich nations' expansionary monetary policy.

Mantega stayed in the post when the left-leaning Rousseff became president in January 2011, leading many to believe he was a short-term figure who would ensure a stable transition for a year or so and then depart. This week a Brazilian newspaper was the latest to suggest his exit was imminent, stirring markets.

However, the sources said Rousseff is pleased with Mantega's performance and will not change finance ministers as part of an anticipated Cabinet shuffle following municipal elections on Sunday. They added that the shuffle itself will be smaller than some Brazilian media have reported, possibly involving just two or three second-tier ministries.

Rousseff is "happy with Mantega's work and any speculation that he might leave is totally false," one of the sources said on condition of anonymity.

Mantega has a mixed relationship with financial markets. He is often derided for making overly optimistic predictions about Brazil's economy, especially as growth slowed to near zero over the past year. He has also earned the wrath of some investors for the government's frequent, ad hoc interventions to aid local companies or weaken Brazil's currency, the real.

On the other hand, the Italian-born Mantega also oversaw Brazil's relatively smooth path through the global crisis, which culminated in 7.5 percent growth in 2010 -- the best performance in a quarter century. Despite the recent slowdown, unemployment remains near an all-time low at 5.3 percent and polls show most Brazilians are happy with the state of the economy.

One of the sources said Mantega and Rousseff, herself a trained economist who likes to participate in even the most arcane policy decisions, have developed an unexpectedly close working relationship during the past year.

The source said she sees Mantega as the best person available to implement her vision of an economy that balances targeted tax breaks with rigorous control of the budget, allowing interest rates to stay at record lows.

Rousseff sees that mix as the best way to build on a recent pickup in economic activity, with Mantega and other officials expecting growth to reach an annualized pace of 4 percent during the final months of this year and during 2013.

Mantega gave a sweeping interview published Wednesday in local newspaper Valor Economico, in which he spoke with unusual bluntness about the government's strategy of managing the exchange rate and budget deficit. The source said the decision to grant the interview was in part to show markets that Mantega remains strong and will stick around in his job.

One wild card is the health of Mantega's wife, who was ill earlier this year. Mantega's frequent trips as minister to Sao Paulo, where his family lives, have contributed to speculation he might leave the job for personal reasons.

However, the second source said Mantega's family situation appeared to be "stable" and there was no indication he was considering leaving of his own volition.

"He has expressed no desire to leave," the source said. "There is no plan for any change at the ministry." (Writing by Brian Wintter; editing by Todd Benson and Andrew Hay)