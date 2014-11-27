BRASILIA Nov 27 Brazil's next finance minister,
banker Joaquim Levy, is expected to explain his plans for fixing
a stagnant economy after President Dilma Rousseff appoints him
to head her economic team on Thursday.
Investors eagerly await Levy's first comments to see whether
the respected Bradesco executive will introduce more
business-friendly policies in Rousseff's second term that starts
on Jan. 1.
Rousseff will also name former Deputy Finance Minister
Nelson Barbosa as her new planning minister in charge of the
budget, government officials told Reuters. Levy could take over
from outgoing Finance Minister Guido Mantega before Jan 1.
Known as a fiscal hawk, Levy's most urgent challenge will be
to staunch the bleeding of government accounts that threaten
Brazil's coveted investment grade credit rating in coming years.
Levy was instrumental in helping Brazil obtain that credit
rating when he was the head of the Treasury between 2003 and
2006 and few know Brazil's public finances like he.
However, his success will depend on how much freedom newly
reelected Rousseff gives him to dictate policy.
A tough manager who likes to make even the smallest of
financial decisions, Rousseff clashed with Levy in 2005 when as
chief of staff of then-President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva she
called his fiscal adjustment plan "rudimentary."
A market rally after local media first reported his
appointment suggests that investors are betting Levy will
succeed in pushing through some of the painful fiscal
adjustments needed to recoup confidence in Brazil.
"We see the decision to nominate Levy as a political signal
for a faster and deeper adjustment," Nomura Securities' analyst
Tony Volpon said in a note to clients on Wednesday.
A paper written by Levy and several other economists in
August calls for the next president to meet fiscal targets
without "tricks," openly criticizing Rousseff's use of
alternative accounting methods to bolster savings.
The essay also calls on the next administration to seek a
free-floating exchange rate and bring inflation back to the
center of the official target, two factors that many economists
say are crucial for Brazil to recover solid growth.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto)