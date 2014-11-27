BRASILIA Nov 27 A tighter budget spending
policy should help bring down inflation towards the mid-point of
the official target range, Brazilian central bank chief
Alexandre Tombini said on Thursday.
Brazil's government targets inflation at 4.5 percent, with a
tolerance margin of 2 percentage points.
Tombini also said current central bank intervention in the
foreign exchange market does not raise risks to the economy,
adding that currency swaps sold by the bank should be rolled
over in the future if there is market demand.
He spoke at the presentation of President Dilma Rousseff's
new economic team for her second term starting Jan 1.
(Reporting by Luciana Otoni Editing by W Simon)