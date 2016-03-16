Careful who you CC: Hedge fund Elliott accidentally emails AkzoNobel
AMSTERDAM, April 12 Message from the front line of a takeover battle: even the smartest investors can make sloppy mistakes with a sensitive email.
BRASILIA, March 16 Moody's Investors Service said on Wednesday that the appointment of Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as his successor's chief of staff could hurt efforts to shore up the country's fiscal accounts.
"Brazil' s cabinet reshuffle points to a further shift in the government's priorities towards political expediency at the expense of pursuing fiscal consolidation," Moody's analyst Samar Maziad said in an emailed statement.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Tom Brown)
AMSTERDAM, April 12 Message from the front line of a takeover battle: even the smartest investors can make sloppy mistakes with a sensitive email.
April 12 Morgan Stanley's chief compliance officer Billy Fenrich is leaving the firm just over a year after being named to the position.