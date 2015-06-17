BRASILIA, June 17 Brazilian President Dilma
Rousseff on Wednesday vetoed an increase in pension benefits
approved by Congress and instead offered a new scheme to limit
expenditures for social security in coming years.
In a statement released on Wednesday, the government said
Rousseff will issue a temporary decree with an alternative
pension formula that "will guarantee the sustainability of the
pension system."
The announcement confirmed a Reuters report published on
Tuesday citing sources.
The government had said the formula approved by Congress to
relax the retirement age threatened the health of the fiscal
accounts with an extra 3.2 trillion reais in expenditures over
the next 45 years.
Rousseff's decision will likely raise tensions with union
bosses and ally lawmakers who have threatened to override the
veto on the pension changes.
In a surprise vote last month, Congress approved the
so-called 85/95 formula in which women can receive full pension
benefits if the sum of their age and years of pension payments
reach 85. The same goes for men if the sum reaches 95.
The government said the alternative formula will take into
account the population's increasing life expectancy by starting
at 85/95, but gradually raising that sum over time to limit the
flexibility of the minimum retirement age.
(Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello and Alonso Soto; Editing
by Diane Craft)