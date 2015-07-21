BRASILIA, July 21 President Dilma Rousseff's
popularity continues to tumble due to a widening corruption
scandal and economic recession, and an increasing number of
Brazilians want to see her impeached, according to an opinion
poll published on Tuesday.
The CNT/MDA poll showed that her government's approval
rating has fallen to 7.7 percent compared with 10.8 percent in a
previous survey in March, while 70.9 percent rate her government
negatively compared to 64.8 percent in March.
The number of respondents who favor Rousseff's impeachment
over a massive kickback scandal at state-run oil company
Petrobras has risen to 62.8 percent from 59.7 percent
four months ago.
The MDA poll, commissioned by the national transport lobby
group CNT, surveyed 2,002 people between July 12 and 16.
(Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello and Anthony Boadle
Editing by W Simon)