BRASILIA, July 21 President Dilma Rousseff's popularity continues to tumble due to a widening corruption scandal and economic recession, and an increasing number of Brazilians want to see her impeached, according to an opinion poll published on Tuesday.

The CNT/MDA poll showed that her government's approval rating has fallen to 7.7 percent compared with 10.8 percent in a previous survey in March, while 70.9 percent rate her government negatively compared to 64.8 percent in March.

The number of respondents who favor Rousseff's impeachment over a massive kickback scandal at state-run oil company Petrobras has risen to 62.8 percent from 59.7 percent four months ago.

The MDA poll, commissioned by the national transport lobby group CNT, surveyed 2,002 people between July 12 and 16. (Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello and Anthony Boadle Editing by W Simon)