BRASILIA, April 1 President Dilma Rousseff's
popularity continues to fall, with the number of Brazilians
considering her government "great" or "good" down to just 12
percent, a nationwide poll showed on Wednesday.
Sixty-four percent of the population rate Rousseff's
government as "bad" or "terrible," according to the Ibope
opinion poll commissioned by the National Industry
Confederation, or CNI.
The poll of 2,002 people was conducted between March 21 and
25 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage
points.
(Reporting by Jeferson Ribeiro; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing
by Lisa Von Ahn)