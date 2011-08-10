* Disapproval doubles on austerity, corruption woes
By Raymond Colitt
BRASILIA, Aug 10 Brazilian President Dilma
Rousseff has suffered the first major fall in her popularity, a
a poll showed on Wednesday, as she battles a rash of corruption
scandals and a slowing economy.
Although her ratings remain relatively high, a sustained
fall could undermine the 63-year-old career civil servant's
ability to stay the course on economic austerity measures and
make it harder to push reforms through an unruly Congress.
Rousseff's approval rating dropped 6 percentage points to
67 percent, while the number of those who disapproved more than
doubled to 25 percent, a survey by the Ibope polling firm
showed.
"People had expectations that weren't fulfilled," said
Flavio Castelo Branco, director of economic policy with the
National Industry Confederation, which releases the poll.
The center-left Rousseff took office on Jan. 1 amid high
expectations, buoyed by a roaring economy and the huge success
of her predecessor and patron, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
But she has faced an increasingly tough economic
environment, plagued by inflation and a marked slowdown in
growth even before the global market plunges of recent days.
Her government adopted $30 billion in unpopular budget cuts
and has hiked interest rates five times to 12.5 percent to
combat inflation, jacking up costs for the country's
credit-reliant consumers. She has taken a tougher stand against
corruption and nepotism than Lula, angering her main coalition
partner but apparently failing to reap the reward of greater
public support.
Further falls in polls could rob her of the crucial
political clout she needs to maintain budget cuts and continue
to root out corruption in ministries.
"She needs to improve her communication skills or she risks
losing more political capital," said Rafael Cortez, a political
analyst with Tendencias consultancy in Sao Paulo.
HIGHER RATES UNPOPULAR
Despite some improvement, Rousseff still shies from public
appearances and, unlike the charismatic Lula, struggles to
connect with ordinary people.
Among planned reforms to improve Brazil's growth prospects
that have yet to be taken up by Congress are an overhaul of the
country's Byzantine tax code, and legislation to regulate
royalties from the country's oil riches.
With the mounting global crisis set to slow Brazil's
economic growth more than initially expected, Rousseff aides
fear her ratings could turn further south.
"Her biggest concern right now is the economy," said a
source in the presidential palace on condition of anonymity.
Investment bank Credit Suisse lowered its 2011 economic
growth forecast for Brazil on Tuesday to 2.9 percent, well
below the consensus of around 4 percent and a far cry from last
year's stellar performance of 7.5 percent.
Rousseff's disapproval ratings rose across the board in the
Ibope poll, from education to health and public security. But
the biggest jump in dissatisfaction came in monetary policy,
rising 20 percentage points to 63 percent.
Rousseff's fight against poverty got the best marks from
poll respondents, though that rating also fell from the
previous poll in March. She has made the eradication of extreme
poverty a major policy goal and launched her flagship social
welfare program in June [ID:nN02251144].
Since June, Rousseff has lost three cabinet members to
graft and ethics scandals and faces fresh corruption scandals
in the agriculture and tourism ministries.
The Ibope survey polled 2002 people from July 28-31 and has
a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.
